Indian Air Force takes aim at gender norms

Less than a year after India's first female fighter pilots took to the sky, the country's air force has taken aim at gender stereotypes.

A new video challenges the idea that women should be at home and not alongside their male counterparts in the air force.

It has been viewed more than 23,000 times on one YouTube channel alone.

In June 2016, the Indian Air Force inducted its first three female fighter pilots.

At the time, women made up just 2.5% of India's armed forces, working in mainly non-combat roles.