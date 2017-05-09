India anti-corruption party denies bribery allegation

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Kejriwal is a former tax officer

The leader of India's anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, has rejected a colleague's allegation that he took bribes.

Kapil Mishra, who has been sacked from the party, said Mr Kejriwal had misused his powers as Delhi's chief minister.

Mr Kejriwal on Monday tweeted that "truth will prevail". He has also promised to make a "big announcement" in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The AAP was born out of a national anti-corruption movement in 2013.

Mr Mishra, who was water minister in Mr Kejriwal's cabinet until last week, said the chief minister had "forgotten the founding values of the party".

But the AAP said in a statement that Mr Mishra was sacked because of his poor performance, and he was making these allegations out of frustration.

Led by Mr Kejriwal, a former tax inspector who reinvented himself as a corruption buster, the party won 67 of the 70 Delhi assembly seats in 2015 in what was a huge setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Kejriwal promised to bring in good governance, end corruption and make Delhi safe for women.

But the party has since suffered from infighting, reportedly between Kejriwal supporters and more left-leaning factions.