Anil Kumble: India cricket advertises for new coach

Indian cricket has invited fresh applications for the post of head coach, a month before Anil Kumble's contract ends.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not indicate if this meant Kumble would be replaced.

But Indian media reports cited sources as saying the board was unhappy with him for demanding salary increases for himself and the team.

India had a successful year under Kumble, losing just one Test.

A BCCI statement said that as current coach, Kumble - a former captain of the Indian side - would be a direct entrant for the selection process.

Three former Indian players - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman- will be responsible for choosing the next coach.

Prior to the job, Kumble had no international or first-class coaching experience but his leg-spin bowling made him India's leading Test wicket taker with 619 wickets in 132 games.