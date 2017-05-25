Indian acid-attack bride finds love from a wrong number

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Lalita Ben Bansi in her wedding dress with groom Ravi Shankar

Indian acid-attack victim Lalita Ben Bansi beamed with joy at her wedding near Mumbai this week.

"Who would have thought an acid attack and 17 surgeries later I would find love. But it happened," she told the Hindustan Times at the ceremony in Thane.

She found her husband, Ravi Shankar, thanks to a wrong number.

The 26-year-old, who was attacked by a relative in 2012, said finding love felt like a miracle.

The wedding was attended by a number of Bollywood stars, including actor Vivek Oberoi, who met Ms Ben Bansi at an event for acid-attack survivors.

The star called the bride "a true hero".

He also praised the groom for loving her for who she is.

"I liked her from the beginning," said her new husband, a 27-year-old who works for a CCTV company.

In India, it is estimated that there are 1,000 acid attacks per year, although many attacks are thought to go unreported.