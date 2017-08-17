Raped Indian girl, 10, gives birth

A 10-year-old rape victim whose request for an abortion was turned down by the Indian Supreme Court last month has given birth to a baby girl.

The girl was never told that she was pregnant and is not aware that the baby has been delivered.

The birth took place in a government hospital in the city of Chandigarh at 09:22 (03:52 GMT) on Thursday. The baby weighs 2.5kg (5.5lb).

Both the mother and the newborn are doing fine, an official told the BBC.

The girl alleges she was raped several times in the past seven months by her uncle, who was arrested.