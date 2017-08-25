India guru rape case: Violence as Ram Rahim Singh convicted

Image caption Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has millions of followers in India

Violence has broken out in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh after a popular guru was convicted of rape.

Angry supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have gone on a rampage in the city, with reports coming in of two railway stations being set on fire.

Followers also smashed cars and set media vans alight, the BBC's Robin Singh says.

More than 200,000 of Singh's followers had flocked to the city ahead of the verdict.

Thousands of army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed. They are firing tear-gas canisters and water cannon into the crowd to try to restore control, our correspondent says.

Curfews have been imposed in several areas of the city and across the state of Punjab.

Image copyright Manoj Dhaka Image caption Tens of thousands of the guru's supporters had flocked to Chandigarh

Ram Rahim Singh was taken into protective custody by the army following the conviction.

The court is expected to sentence him on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh criticised his counterpart in the state of Haryana for allowing so many of Singh's followers to travel to Chandigarh.

Chandigarh is the capital of both states.

Singh had arrived at court in Panchkula, a suburb of Chandigarh, from his ashram in Haryana in a convoy of more than 100 vehicles.

Schools and offices in the area were closed, trains were stopped, roads were blocked and three stadiums were set aside as makeshift prisons in case of trouble, officials said.