India gets first full-time woman defence minister

Image copyright AFP Image caption Nirmala Sitharaman was previously a minister of state for commerce and industry

Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed India's first full-time woman defence minister in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Sunday.

Ms Sitharaman was previously a minister of state for commerce and industry. She was also a spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Her appointment has been widely welcomed.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi has held the defence portfolio, but in conjunction with several others.

Ms Sitharaman described her appointment as a reflection of the growing status of women in Indian society.

However her elevation has also been met with criticism.

"Surely at a time when the tensions are ratcheting up on India's borders with not just Pakistan but China, it makes sense to have a defence minister with a credible background by way of some degree of domain expertise," read an opinion piece in The Economic Times newspaper.

Others have described it as a "surprise appointment".

Correspondents say she will face the mammoth tasks of modernising the Indian armed forces and implementing massive government investment.

Of the 27 senior cabinet ministers, India now has six cabinet rank women ministers, which is the highest number in more than a decade.

The cabinet reshuffle also saw the exit of railway minister Suresh Prabhu who had recently offered to resign following a spate of fatal accidents.

Mr Prabhu had claimed "full moral responsibility" in a meeting with the prime minister in August after a derailment killed at least 23 people.