Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick against Australia has delighted social media users.

He is the third Indian to take a hat trick in one-day international history.

Yadav dismissed lower order batsmen Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries to the delight of a packed stadium in Kolkata's (Calcutta) Eden Gardens.

India went on to win the game by 50 runs, but the result was eclipsed by Yadav's achievement.

Elated viewers took to Twitter to pay tribute to the young cricketer, who is also the first Indian spin bowler to get a hat-trick.

Leading the accolades were other Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

"Kuldeep Yadav" began trending on Twitter as more and more people began tweeting about him:

3 in 3 and all of them through different modes of dismissal, that's the way to do it! Shabash, @imkuldeep18 👏 Lets do a 5 for 😉 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 21, 2017

Speaking after the game, Yadav said the hat-trick was "special" for him and changed the game for India.

"It was a a really proud moment."