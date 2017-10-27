Former BBC journalist arrested in India

Image caption Vinod Verma has previously worked with BBC Hindi

A former BBC journalist has been arrested in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Vinod Verma was picked up early on Friday from his house in Ghaziabad city.

Police spokesperson Rahul Srivastava told BBC that a case of extortion had been registered against Mr Verma in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Mr Verma, who hasn't made a statement, has reported extensively from insurgency-affected Chhattisgarh.

He is likely to be taken to Chhattisgarh for further questioning later in the day.

Our correspondent added that the police had seized more than 500 CDs from Mr Verma's house.

Chhattisgarh is a stronghold of armed Maoist rebels who say they are fighting for the rights of the poor.

Journalists often face intimidation both from the authorities and the rebels in the state.