Image copyright @OfficeofRG Image caption Pidi has impressed Twitter users with his smart trick

Pidi, a dog belonging to the leader of India's Congress party Rahul Gandhi, has become the latest political pet to grab headlines after "tweeting" from his master's account on Sunday.

Pidi also claimed he was responsible for a revamp of Mr Gandhi's account, which has recently drawn attention for its witty attacks on the government.

This had caused many to ask who was tweeting for Mr Gandhi, whose account was earlier accused of being staid.

Pidi's "reveal" has caused a sensation.

Mr Gandhi's latest tweet is being seen as a sarcastic response to allegations that he was using bots to make his Twitter account popular.

Accompanied with a video of Pidi performing a clever trick, the tweet reads: "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"

Pidi was the top India trend on Twitter throughout Sunday, and the buzz around him has not stopped on Monday.

However, as innocuous as the tweet may have seemed, it seems to have caused quite a bit of controversy, with many pro-government Twitter accounts attacking it as an example of "sycophancy".

Two spoof accounts for Pidi the dog have also been created, both of which criticise the Congress party and make fun of the video.

But with more than 10,000 retweets, Pidi seems to have won this round. And it's difficult to disagree with the unseen voice in the video as it ends. Pidi is most definitely a "good boy".