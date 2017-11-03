Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools have been shut in Chennai for three days due to heavy rains

Heavy monsoon rains in the southern Indian city of Chennai (Madras) have led to fears of floods, which paralysed the city and killed more than 100 people in 2015.

Schools and colleges have been shut. Waterlogged roads have led to traffic snarls across the city and flights have been delayed.

Coastal towns in the state of Tamil Nadu are also affected by the rains.

A depression in the Bay of Bengal has triggered rains since Monday.

The weather office has warned of intermittent showers, but the city's municipal commissioner D Karthikeyan said there was no need for panic.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many areas in the city are already flooded

He told NDTV news channel that the water would soon recede, avoiding what happened in 2015 when the city reportedly received the heaviest rainfall in more than a century.

The army and air force had been deployed in 2015 to rescue thousands of stranded people after two days of heavy rain in the city.

In many areas, power supply was halted to prevent incidents of electrocution as roads resembled rivers and pedestrian subways began filling up with water.

An official enquiry into the cause of the 2015 floods concluded that "encroachment of lakes and riverbeds played a major role in causing massive floods in Chennai".