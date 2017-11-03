Image copyright AFP Image caption Scrutiny of sexual violence in India has grown since the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus

Four men have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a teenager in the central Indian city of Bhopal.

The 19-year-old was returning from a study centre on Thursday evening when two men attacked her under a bridge.

After raping her for hours, they tied her up and called two other men who also took turns to assault her.

Her parents, who are police officials, caught one of the suspects after at least two police stations initially refused to register a complaint.

The teenager's parents told The Times of India newspaper that one police officer told them that the teenager was "making up a filmy story".

"While coming from Habibganj [railway station], my daughter saw two of the rapists loitering in front of Mansarowar Complex, which is around 500 metres from the spot of crime," the mother told the paper.

"We [caught] and handed over the duo to the police," she added.

"It's one of the worst experiences of my life. If I, as a policewoman, have to face such problems in filing my daughter's gang rape complaint, I can't imagine what a common man goes through," she added.

Two police officers have been sacked for refusing to register her complaint.

The father said that it was shocking that the incident took place just 500 meters away from a busy railway station.