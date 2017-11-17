Image caption Domestic violence is the most reported crime against women in India

Police say a man in the northern Indian state of Haryana killed his wife after she refused to have sex with him.

Sanjiv Kumar, 35, allegedly strangled his wife, Suman, during a fight on Tuesday.

The man confessed to the crime after he was arrested, police officer Ramesh Jaglan told the BBC.

Domestic violence has been the most reported violent crime against women in India for more than a decade now.

"She had been refusing sex for a while. On Tuesday, she refused again, which irritated him and he strangled her. We have arrested him," Mr Jaglan told the BBC.

The couple had been married for more than a decade. They have two children.

The crime occurred in Haryana's Jogna Khera village, where the family had been living.

A case of domestic violence is reported to the police in India every five minutes, but activists say the real numbers are even higher.

India introduced a new law in 2005 to protect women from domestic violence, but it has failed to stem the tide of violence because cases registered under it are not treated as criminal.

The BBC's Geeta Pandey in Delhi says domestic violence in India is rooted in patriarchy. Women are considered inferior to men, the abuse of women is widely condoned and arguments are often made to try and justify beatings.