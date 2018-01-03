India caste protest disrupts Mumbai

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 100 protesters have been arrested

Protesters from India's low-caste Dalit community have disrupted essential transport services in the country's financial capital, Mumbai.

Several local trains have been delayed or cancelled, buses have been damaged and schools are shut.

Similar disruptions have also been reported from other parts of the western state of Maharashtra.

Dalit groups are protesting against violence involving right-wing Hindu groups in Pune city on Monday.

One man was killed in the clashes as Dalits marked the 200th anniversary of a battle they won, fighting alongside British colonial forces, against an upper caste ruler.

More than 100 protesters have been arrested since then. The state authorities have appealed for peace.

Image caption There is heavy police presence in Mumbai and nearby cities

Devendra Fadnavis, the state's chief minister, has ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes in Pune.

Many domestic airlines have waived cancellation charges on flights to and from Mumbai as well as other neighbouring cities.

The city also witnessed violence on Tuesday as protesters pelted stones at trains and clashed with security forces in several locations.