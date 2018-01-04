Image copyright Reuters Image caption The flight was carrying 324 guests, including two infants.

Jet Airways has grounded two pilots following reports of a fight inside the cockpit of a flight from London to Mumbai.

Jet Airways confirmed that a "misunderstanding" occurred between the cockpit crew on the New Year's Day flight.

It added that the crew involved had been taken off their flight duties, pending an investigation.

The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers, landed safely in Mumbai.

According to Indian media reports, quoting witnesses, the incident occurred after one male pilot allegedly slapped a female pilot.

The woman left the cockpit and only returned later.

A spokesperson for Jet Airways confirmed to the BBC that an incident had occurred, but did not detail the exact events that took place.

The airline added that the incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), saying that it had "zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety".

"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance," said the spokesperson.