Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officials suspect more crew members involved in the scheme

A female flight attendant and another man have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 500,000 US dollars (£368,580) in foreign exchange out of India, revenue officials said.

The woman was on a Jet Airways flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong when she was caught with the money in her luggage, an official told the BBC.

"There could be more arrests of a similar nature," he added.

The airline said they would not tolerate illegal activity from staff.

In a statement, Jet Airways confirmed that the employee has been arrested.

The money that was recovered, which amounts to around 3mn rupees, was mostly in $100 notes, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) told the BBC's Devina Gupta.

It was wrapped in foil paper, which the airport scanner was not able to detect easily, local media reports said.

Jet Airways grounds pilots after 'cockpit fight'

The DRI confirmed to the BBC that they have "identified the handler who was co-ordinating this operation". They added that this operation has been going on for the past six months.

The PTI news agency identified him as Amit Malhotra and added he is suspected to have helped illegally smuggle money for more than a year.

"Mr Malhotra would collect money from some bullion dealers in Delhi and send it via some air hostess to select foreign destinations. The money was being used for purchasing gold abroad. The gold would then be sent to India illegally," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The agency is trying to track down the bullion dealers involved but it suspects other airline crew members may be implicated in this case.