Image copyright J Suresh Image caption Activists say the sport puts the players and the animals at risk

At least five men in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have been gored to death while watching a bull-taming contest known as Jallikattu.

The controversial sport sees thousands of men chase bulls to grab prizes tied to their specially sharpened horns.

The sport, known as Jallikattu, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 on grounds of animal cruelty.

But the government lifted the ban last year after the state witnessed widespread protests.

This paved the way for the sport to be conducted in a widespread manner for the first time in two years.

Officials said that apart from the deaths on Tuesday, at least 60 others have suffered injuries.

Over the years, scores of people have been gored or trampled to death in the contests.

Hundreds, including spectators, have been mauled or injured.

Animal rights activists say the spectacle causes unnecessary stress to the bulls who are released into a crowd and forced to fend off people trying to ride them.

The government, however, said the sport was important for the "survival and well-being of the native breed of bulls and preserving cultural traditions".

What is Jallikattu?

Image copyright Pandian Ranjith