Jallikattu: Five gored to death India bull-taming sport
At least five men in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have been gored to death while watching a bull-taming contest known as Jallikattu.
The controversial sport sees thousands of men chase bulls to grab prizes tied to their specially sharpened horns.
The sport, known as Jallikattu, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 on grounds of animal cruelty.
But the government lifted the ban last year after the state witnessed widespread protests.
This paved the way for the sport to be conducted in a widespread manner for the first time in two years.
Officials said that apart from the deaths on Tuesday, at least 60 others have suffered injuries.
Over the years, scores of people have been gored or trampled to death in the contests.
Hundreds, including spectators, have been mauled or injured.
Animal rights activists say the spectacle causes unnecessary stress to the bulls who are released into a crowd and forced to fend off people trying to ride them.
The government, however, said the sport was important for the "survival and well-being of the native breed of bulls and preserving cultural traditions".
What is Jallikattu?
- Jallikattu, more than 2,000 years old, is considered to be one of the oldest sports still practised in the modern era.
- The bull is released from the pen and bullfighters are supposed to hold on to the animal's hump for about 15-20 metres or three jumps of the bull to win the prize. If no one succeeds, the bull wins.
- During the event, hundreds of men will run along with the bull, hold on to its hump and pluck away bundles of money or gold tied to its specially sharpened horns.
- Unlike bullfighting in Spain, in Jallikattu the bull is not killed and the bullfighters are not supposed to use any weapons. The idea is to dominate and tame the animals.
- In recent years animal advocacy groups have pointed to tactics like tail-pulling as being cruel. The Supreme Court said that the use of bulls in the sport "severely harmed" the animals and was an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
