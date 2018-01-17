Image copyright Steffi Loos/Getty Images Image caption Surveillance cameras will soon be placed in Delhi's school classrooms

Parents in India's capital will soon be able to watch their children in the classroom in real time, using a mobile phone app.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said CCTV will be installed in all government schools within three months.

He said he hoped the move would make schools "transparent and accountable".

There is also a child safety motive. In September 2017, a young boy was found with his throat cut in a school bathroom.

The deadly attack happened at Ryan International School in Gurgaon, some 32km (20 miles) from Delhi.

Just days later, a five-year-old girl was raped at a school in the east of the capital.

While some parents welcomed the move, others called it "ridiculous" and a sign of "a surveillance society".

"A real-time video tracker in schools will lead to policing of children not only to prevent crimes, but their moral choices and behaviour" one critic warned on Twitter.