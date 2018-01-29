Image caption Four people died when a bus crashed through a bridge and plunged into a river

Angry residents attacked police vans and officials whom they accused of arriving late to the scene of an accident which killed four people in India's eastern state of West Bengal.

Bystanders rushed to the rescue when a bus crashed through a bridge and fell into a river in Murshidabad district.

A huge crowd which had gathered around the scene started to throw stones at the police when they arrived.

The police retaliated by using tear gas to disperse the mob.

The crowd is said to have overturned police vans and even set fire to two of them.

Locals told BBC Hindi that the bus had around 58 passengers on board, but police are yet to confirm this.

Two officials from the fire brigade and one member of police were reportedly injured in the clashes.

Rescue efforts at the scene are underway, and the state has order an inquiry into the incident.