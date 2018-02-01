Image copyright Reuters Image caption Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (centre) leaves his office to present the budget

India is set to unveil its annual budget, the last before a general election that must be held by May 2019.

The budget is expected to provide sops to rural voters and small businessmen, who have been hit by falling farm incomes and controversial policy moves.

A government forecast says India's growth rate is set to rise over the coming year after a slowdown.

It predicts that economic growth in 2017-18 will be between 7% and 7.5%, after having fallen to 6.75%.

India's recent slowdown has been blamed on several factors, including declining exports and falling private investment.

Also the sudden cancellation of nearly 86% of the cash in circulation in November 2016 - the effect lasted until 2017 - and glitches in the rollout of a single Goods and Services Tax (GST) had a severe impact on growth.

Key elections are due in eight states before the next general elections, and the budget is expected to focus on the village economy and small businesses.

The fiscal deficit target for the next year will also be watched closely, as the government's economy survey this week suggested "a pause" in the fiscal consolidation path, while the government attempts to spur growth.

A Reuters poll this week showed most economists expect a 3.2% deficit in 2018-19, as the government looks to increase investments in areas such as agriculture.