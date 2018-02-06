Image copyright Ankit Saxena/FACEBOOK Image caption Ankit Saxena worked as a wedding photographer

The murder of a Hindu man over his relationship with a Muslim woman in the Indian capital, Delhi, has sparked fear and disbelief in the area.

BBC Hindi's Bhumika Rai and Sindhuvasini Tripathi visit the neighbourhood where this inter-religious love story was brought to a tragic end.

It was a usual winter evening on Thursday when Ankit Saxena, 23, was talking on his mobile phone near a friend's shop in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar.

In CCTV footage captured by the shop, Mr Saxena can be seen pacing up and down before walking away. Some 10 minutes later, a friend finds out that Mr Saxena has been killed on a busy street.

Eyewitnesses told the BBC that Mr Saxena was stopped as he was about to cross the street by a woman who threatened him to stay away from her daughter. His friends said he immediately denied being in a relationship with her daughter to stave off confrontation.

But within minutes, two men had joined the woman.

Crowds soon gathered, including Mr Saxena's parents, who also got involved in the argument.

His mother fell down during the scuffle and he tried to pick her up. At this point, one of the men slashed Mr Saxena's throat and he died on the spot.

Mr Saxena's girlfriend has since been admitted to a care home. Her parents, her uncle and her 16-year-old brother have all been arrested.

Her aunt told the Indian Express newspaper that she had refused to meet her parents.

"She kept crying, she was delirious… We told police we can't take her home with us. She kept asking about Ankit, her parents and said it was all over for her," she said.

'Family was upset'

Mr Saxena's father, Yashpal, and his neighbours have been urging the media to not portray the incident as a "Hindu-Muslim" issue.

"If I get justice, it's good. If not, even then I don't have hatred against any community. I am unable to understand why the media is showing this issue in that way," he said.

A neighbour of Mr Saxena also said that "we don't want Hindu-Muslim tensions in the area".

Image caption The incident has shocked the neighbourhood where Ankit Saxena lived

But local media have been quick to term the incident "honour killing in the capital".

Ankit Saxena's friends and police officers also believe that he was killed because the woman's family was upset over their daughter's relationship with a Hindu man.

A police officer told NDTV that "the woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities".

A friend of Ankit also said that the woman's "family had warned him in the past to stay away from the girl".

"The family believed that their daughter shouldn't marry a Hindu man and they had repeatedly put pressure on her to end the relationship," he said.

'They were happy together'

Mr Saxena, who worked as a wedding photographer, lived in the same neighbourhood as his girlfriend in west Delhi until three years ago.

The houses in the area are very close to each other and the lanes are narrow - just wide enough for a motorbike.

One of his Mr Saxena's friends told the BBC that the couple's relationship started in these very lanes.

Their relationship continued even when the girl's family moved a few blocks away from Mr Saxena's house.

Image caption Ankit Saxena's house has remained closed since his death

"He loved her very much and wanted to marry her. We tried to tell him that his relationship may cause problems. But he didn't listen," the friend said.

He added that the girl also loved Mr Saxena and wanted to marry him.

"They were just happy together. He was very clear about his future. Along with photography, he also wanted to do modelling and was trying his luck in the industry," he said.

One of Mr Saxena's neighbours said he had often talked about his wedding plans.

"He was always happy. He would tell me that he would make everybody dance on his wedding day," she said.

The incident has stunned the neighbourhood. Most shops have closed their doors and people are very cautious about talking to the media.

A neighbour of the girl's family said it was unbelievable that "an innocent boy had been killed".

"They girl's family came across as nice and that is why it's so shocking. The incident hasn't helped anybody. Two families have been destroyed. I just wish the two were allowed to get married," he said.

He also urged the BBC not to see the incident as "a Hindu-Muslim issue".