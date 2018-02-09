Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Google must deposit the fine within 60 days

India's antitrust body has imposed fine of 1.36bn rupees (£15.18m; $21.17m) on Google for indulging in unfair business practices.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled that Google was directing users searching for flights to its own commercial flight search page, putting competing businesses at a disadvantage.

The penalty translates to roughly 5% of the firm's average revenues from India.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters that they are reviewing CCI's "concerns".

"We have always focused on innovating to support the evolving needs of our users. The Competition Commission of India has confirmed that, on the majority of issues it examined, our conduct complies with Indian competition laws," he added.

In its 190-page report, the CCI found that the company's "search bias" abused its dominant position, causing harm to its competitors and users.

The ruling was prompted by a complaint filed in 2012 by Indian matchmaking website, Bharat Matrimony, and Consumer Unity and Trust Society, a consumer protection group.

Google will need to deposit the fine within 60 days.

This is the latest antitrust setback for the world's largest search engine. In 2017, Google was fined 2.42bn euros ($2.7bn; £2.1bn) by the European Commission for promoting its own shopping service in search results.