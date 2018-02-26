Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sridevi "paved way for other women in Bollywood"

Tributes have been pouring in for superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor, who has died aged 54.

The actress, known simply as Sridevi, died of a heart attack on Saturday while at a family wedding in Dubai.

Over five decades, she featured in almost 300 films, including classics Mr India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz and Sadma.

She was considered one of the very few Indian female superstars capable of huge box office success without the support of a male hero.

Top Bollywood figures, sporting giants and leading politicians reacted with shock, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "saddened" by her death.

Crowds gathered outside Sridevi's home in Mumbai as news emerged.

A spokesperson for Sridevi's husband, who is the producer Boney Kapoor, told the Indian news agency Asian News International that her body would be flown from Dubai to Mumbai on Monday.

What has the reaction been to Sridevi's death?

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP"

"The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film," said another big Bollywood name, Madhuri Dixit

Leading actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years"

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar said: "We all grew up watching her and suddenly to hear that she is no longer with us is hard to digest"

said: "We all grew up watching her and suddenly to hear that she is no longer with us is hard to digest" Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said her death had left millions of fans heartbroken

Why was she such a huge box office draw?

Sridevi worked in films in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Her acting career began at the age of four and by 13 she was cast in the adult role of a complicated woman avenging her lover's death.

Sridevi debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978, soon becoming one of India's biggest film stars.

The actress decided to take a break from the film industry after the release of Judaai in 1997.

She made a comeback in 2012, starring in English Vinglish.

In 2013, the Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian honour.

How did she die?

The actress was in the United Arab Emirates to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah.

Her husband and daughter, Khushi, were with her when she passed away on Saturday, reports say.

Her brother-in-law, Sanjay Kapoor, said it had happened at about 23:00 local time (19:00 GMT), according to news site The Indian Express.

He did not provide any further details.