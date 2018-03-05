Image copyright Disability Peoples’ International

Tributes have been paid to Javed Abidi, the prominent Indian disability activist who has died, aged 53.

Mr Abidi led a major protest in 1995 that led to the passing of a landmark disability law in the same year.

He was born with spina bifida - a condition where the spine and spinal cord do not develop properly - and was treated for several years.

India is notoriously disabled-unfriendly, in terms of infrastructure, attitudes and policy.

Mr Abidi had been suffering from a chest infection for a few days and died on Sunday afternoon, his family said.

He also fought for the disabled to get access to offices, schools, public transport and polling booths. His activism was instrumental in ramps being constructed at buildings in many major Indian cities.

The 1995 disability act that Mr Abidi campaigned for provides for 1% reservation in all government jobs for people with disability.

Mr Abidi was the director of India's National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People and also the global chairperson of the Disabled People International.

He was involved in several consultations with the government on policies for creating a barrier free environment for all, including the disabled.

India has 26 million people living with disability according to the 2011 census.