Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chandrababu Naidu is chief of the ruling TDP party in Andhra Pradesh

A key regional party has announced that it will exit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling federal alliance.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was unsupportive of its ambitions and plans.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also accused Mr Modi of "instigating other people" against him and his party.

The move is symbolic because Mr Modi's government has majority in parliament.

Last week, the TDP withdrew two of its ministers from the federal government.

Mr Naidu's announcement comes in the wake of the Modi government's refusal to grant "special category" status to the state.

The special category would have ensured more funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh and its new capital, Amaravati.

In a public meeting held in the state on Thursday evening, Mr Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh would not be "silent spectators to the injustice" meted out by the federal government.

GVL Narasimha Rao, the spokesperson of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said in a tweet that the TDP's exit is a "timely opportunity for the BJP to grow" in the state.

Skip Twitter post by @GVLNRAO TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of AP have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept & inert governance.Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in AP. — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) March 16, 2018 Report

The state of Andhra Pradesh was formally divided in 2014, with its northern area carved out to create a new state called Telengana. The move followed prolonged protests by residents of Telangana, who felt the region had long been neglected.

Andhra Pradesh's former capital city, Hyderabad, was confirmed as Telengana's new capital. Mr Naidu has since focused on building Amaravati and has been asking Mr Modi for more funds.