India's cricket board has renewed the contract of fast bowler Mohammad Shami after clearing him of charges levelled by his estranged wife.

Shami's contract was put on hold after Hasin Jahan accused him of corruption, domestic violence and adultery.

He has denied all the allegations against him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said an internal investigation had cleared Shami of the corruption charges made against him.

His contract gives him 30mn rupees ($460,200, £325,982) a year.

He will also be free to represent his team, the Delhi Daredevils, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament which is due to start in April.

The BCCI did not mention the other charges made against the cricketer, when it announced the decision to reinstate his contract.

Vinod Rai, chairman of the BCCI Supervisory Committee had said earlier that Ms Jahan's allegations had put them in a "catch 22" situation.

"Ordinarily you would distinguish and say that is a personal issue and the contract is a professional issue. But someone could easily point out and say this allegation is an unsavoury one and you are still rewarding him," he told sports website ESPN Cricinfo.

The police charged Shami with domestic violence following the complaint by Ms Jahan.

Police say the 27-year-old fast bowler has also been charged under laws related to attempted murder, poisoning and criminal intimidation.