Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The group told officials that they had arrived to cover the Commonwealth Games

An Indian journalist has been arrested in Australia for helping eight people enter the country using fake media credentials.

The group told officials at Brisbane airport that they had arrived to cover the Commonwealth Games.

The main accused, Rakesh Sharma, has been charged with human trafficking and is facing up to 20 years in jail.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Australia's Gold Coast between 4 and 15 April.

The group had travelled through Bangkok, where officials suspected them of carrying fraudulent documents and alerted authorities in Australia.

Mr Sharma has also been charged with facilitating false documents and misleading information in relation to non-citizens, according to AFP news agency.

"Anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials, spectators and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor," Australian Border Force official Terry Price said in a statement.

The next hearing in the case will be held on 6 April.