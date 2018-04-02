Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kashmiri women grieve at the funeral of a suspected militant

At least 20 people are dead and 70 injured in Indian-administered Kashmir after fierce clashes between militants and government forces on Sunday.

Four civilians were killed when police opened fire on stone-throwing demonstrators, AFP news agency reports.

Officials in Kashmir say this is the restive region's worst loss of life during a single day in recent years.

Kashmir has been caught in a land row between India and Pakistan for decades and has endured brutal conflict.

As well as the civilians, at least three Indian soldiers and 13 suspected militants are said to have died.

Many civilians in Kashmir support separatist rebels who want independence or pledge allegiance to Pakistan.

The authorities are braced for ongoing violence.