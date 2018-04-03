Dhoni receives prestigious India award

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MS Dhoni, who is an honorary officer in the Territorial Army, received the Padma Bhushan on Monday

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has been given the country's third-highest civilian honour.

Dhoni received the prestigious Padma Bhushan on Monday from President Ramnath Kovind.

The honour came on the seventh anniversary of his team's famous World Cup victory in the final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Billiards world champion Pankaj Advani also received the Padma Bhushan with Dhoni.

Dhoni, who is an honorary officer in the Territorial Army, wore his military uniform at the awards ceremony at Delhi's iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House).

Many players and ministers took to Twitter to congratulate the former captain, who still plays for India in one-day internationals.

Skip Twitter post by @MohammadKaif Congratulations Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni on receiving the Padma Bhushan, 7 years to the date since we won the World Cup ! pic.twitter.com/xjgjrHr4Ng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 2, 2018 Report

Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful cricket captains in India.

Experts say he never followed the beaten path, and carved out his own niche as captain. He remained calm on the field, both in moments of triumph and defeat.

The team won some of India's most memorable matches and tournaments during his captaincy.

He played the match-winning knock of 91 not out in the 2011 World Cup final to take India home in a tense match.

He also led India to World Twenty20 win in 2007 and Champions Trophy in 2013.