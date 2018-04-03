Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Experts are also worried because the government has not defined what it sees as fake news

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered his minister to withdraw an order that sought to "punish" journalists accused of fake news.

Information minister Smriti Irani's announcement that the government would suspend the accreditation of journalists found producing fake news had drawn widespread condemnation.

The order had also proposed amended guidelines for obtaining accreditation.

Indian journalists and editors had called the order an "attack on press".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had justified its order, saying it had been necessitated due to the "increasing instances of fake news". It did not, however, name these instances.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation allows reporters significant benefits, including access to government buildings and official events.

But Mr Modi's quick withdrawal of the information ministry's notification has raised some eyebrows, while others expressed cautious optimism.

After the announcement from Ms Irani, many swiftly condemned the move as an attempt by the government to intimidate the press, pointing out various flaws in the new measures.

Experts said it ignored journalists who don't have government accreditation, raising doubts over whether this will actually tamper fake news if there is no scrutiny over such outlets.

Skip Twitter post by @Nidhi So basically it’s a gag order. Because anyone can accuse a journalist of “fake news” and get their accreditation taken away, without a probe. This is sheer harassment of the press, nothing more. And what about the fake news factories like Postcard News? They aren’t accredited. https://t.co/ZLFDNrTFA7 — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) April 2, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @akhileshsharma1 By doing so, the ministry is assuming that only accredited journalists spread fake news. What about non accredited journalists, editors, news portals etc? What action is proposed against them? https://t.co/TzzTcvOYD6 — Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) April 2, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @RuhiTewari The new guidelines for tackling “fake news” talk of suspending, & for subsequent violations, even cancelling govt press accreditation. Imp to note: Govt yet to come up with policy to give PIB accreditation to digital media/journos — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) April 2, 2018 Report

Most recently, the editor of a non-accredited Indian website was held over publishing a false story about Muslims attacking a monk. India has no law against fake news, but publishing content that could incite religious hatred is an offence.

Reporters Without Borders, a non-profit organisation, ranked India at 136 out of 180 countries in its press freedom index last year.