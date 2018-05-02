Image copyright AFP Image caption Children are among the worst affected by air pollution

Fourteen Indian cities are among the world's 20 most polluted, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The study says the northern city of Kanpur tops the list of cities that had the highest PM2.5 levels in 2016.

PM2.5 are tiny but deadly air particles, which can increase the likelihood of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The study also said air pollution caused 4.2 million deaths in 2016.

Kanpur's average PM2.5 level in the same year was 173, which is 17 times higher than the WHO's safe limit.

India's capital, Delhi, is in the sixth spot with average PM2.5 levels recorded at 143.

The study added that nine out of 10 people in the world breathe polluted air.

Around 3.8 million people died in 2016 due to pollution "from cooking with polluting fuels and technologies", it said.

"It is unacceptable that over 3 billion people - most of them women and children - are still breathing deadly smoke every day from using polluting stoves and fuels in their homes. If we don't take urgent action on air pollution, we will never come close to achieving sustainable development," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO.

India has seen rapid development in the past two decades, but it has come at the cost of increasing pollution.

Weak industrial regulation means that factories do not follow pollution-control measures. Rapid construction also has contributed to high levels of PM2.5.

Last year, a public health emergency was declared in Delhi as pollution levels crossed 70 times the safe limit.