India MP Shashi Tharoor charged over wife's death
Indian MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been charged with aiding his wife’s suicide in 2014.
Sunanda Pushkar's death was initially treated as suicide, but police later said she had been murdered, without naming a suspect.
Police in Delhi have now charged Mr Tharoor with abetment to suicide and cruelty to his spouse.
Mr Tharoor tweeted saying he intends to "vigorously" contest the "preposterous charges" against him.
Mr Tharoor, an MP with India's main opposition Congress party, married Ms Pushkar, a former Dubai-based businesswoman, in 2010. She was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi on 17 January 2014.
The couple had became embroiled in controversy over a series of Twitter messages before Ms Pushkar's death that appeared to reveal Mr Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.
Ms Pushkar and Mr Tharoor later insisted they were happily married and blamed "unauthorised tweets" for causing confusion.