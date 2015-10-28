Brunei profile - Media

Brunei's media are neither diverse nor free. The private press is either owned or controlled by the royal family, or exercises self-censorship on political and religious matters.

Media rights body Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says news outlets carry "virtually no criticism of the government". A press law provides prison terms of up to three years for reporting "false news". Brunei came 121st out of 180 countries in the 2015 RSF Press Freedom Index.

The local broadcast media are dominated by government-controlled Radio Television Brunei. Foreign TV is available via cable.

There were around 319,000 internet users by December 2013 (InternetWorldStats). Access is said to be unrestricted.

Radio Television Brunei - state-controlled, broadcasts in Malay and English

