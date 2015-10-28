Cambodia profile - Media

Image copyright AFP Image caption Cambodia has several state and private broadcasters

Many Cambodian newspapers and private broadcasters depend on support from political parties. Prime Minister Hun Sen and his allies control several outlets.

Imprisonment can be imposed for "spreading false information or insulting public officials", Freedom House reports.

There are no restrictions on satellite receivers and radio stations from neighbouring countries can be heard.

BBC World Service broadcasts via BBC 100 FM in Phnom Penh and BBC 99.25 FM in Siem Reap. Radio France Internationale and Radio Australia are available in the capital.

By December 2014 there were around 5 million internet users (InternetWorldStats). Access is largely limited to the main towns and cities.

There are no reports of widespread filtering of content. A 2012 decree bans internet cafes from locating near schools, or allowing users to "commit crimes that threaten national security or traditions".

National Radio of Cambodia - state broadcaster

Municipality Radio - commercial, jointly-run by Phnom Penh Municipality

Radio Apsara - commercial, operated by Apsara Radio and TV

Radio Bayon FM - commercial, operated by Bayon Radio and TV

Beehive Radio - private, known for tackling sensitive topics

