Image caption Friends of Fahmi Fadzil have inundated his Twitter feed with messages of support

A Malaysian political activist has agreed to apologise 100 times on the social-media website Twitter in an unusual settlement of a libel case.

Fahmi Fadzil agreed he had made a wrongful accusation of a publishing firm and is sending the message 100 times over three days.

"I've defamed BluInc Media & Female Magazine. I retract those words & hereby apologise," he says.

BluInc Media have declined to comment on the case.

"This settlement was mutually arrived at by both parties. This is the full and final settlement of this matter," Mr Fahmi told the BBC.

His Twitter feed has been inundated with messages of support, including some of his friends offering to send the messages on his behalf.

The defamation case stemmed from a claim he made on Twitter in January involving a magazine run by BluInc Media.

Mr Fahmi's lawyer, Syahredzan Johan, said he had written an apology to BluInc on Twitter a few hours after making the allegation, but the company's lawyers later sent him a letter demanding financial damages for defamation and another apology in major newspapers.