Kiribati profile - Facts

  • 23 May 2013
Image caption There are concerns that rising sea levels could threaten Kiribati's low-lying islands
  • Full name: The Republic of Kiribati
  • Population: 103,000 (UN, 2011)
  • Capital: Tarawa Atoll
  • Area: 810 sq km (313 sq miles)
  • Major language: English, Gilbertese
  • Major religion: Christianity
  • Life expectancy: 59 years (men), 63 years (women) (UN)
  • Monetary unit: 1 Australian dollar = 100 cents
  • Main exports: Copra, fish, seaweed
  • GNI per capita: US $2,030 (World Bank, 2011)
  • Internet domain: .ki
  • International dialling code: +686

