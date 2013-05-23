Kiribati profile - Facts
- 23 May 2013
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Full name: The Republic of Kiribati
- Population: 103,000 (UN, 2011)
- Capital: Tarawa Atoll
- Area: 810 sq km (313 sq miles)
- Major language: English, Gilbertese
- Major religion: Christianity
- Life expectancy: 59 years (men), 63 years (women) (UN)
- Monetary unit: 1 Australian dollar = 100 cents
- Main exports: Copra, fish, seaweed
- GNI per capita: US $2,030 (World Bank, 2011)
- Internet domain: .ki
- International dialling code: +686