Niue profile - Facts
- 23 May 2013
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Territory: Niue
- Status: Self-governing territory in free association with New Zealand.
- Population: 1,400 (UN, 2011)
- Capital: Alofi
- Area: 260 sq km (100 sq miles)
- Major languages: Niuean, English
- Major religion: Christianity
- Life expectancy: 67 (men), 76 (women) (UN)
- Monetary unit: 1 New Zealand dollar ($NZ) = 100 cents
- Main exports: Root crops, coconuts, honey
- GNI per capita: n/a
- Internet domain: .nu
- International dialling code: +683