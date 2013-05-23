Asia

Niue profile - Facts

  23 May 2013
Image caption Rugby is popular in Niue
  • Territory: Niue
  • Status: Self-governing territory in free association with New Zealand.
  • Population: 1,400 (UN, 2011)
  • Capital: Alofi
  • Area: 260 sq km (100 sq miles)
  • Major languages: Niuean, English
  • Major religion: Christianity
  • Life expectancy: 67 (men), 76 (women) (UN)
  • Monetary unit: 1 New Zealand dollar ($NZ) = 100 cents
  • Main exports: Root crops, coconuts, honey
  • GNI per capita: n/a
  • Internet domain: .nu
  • International dialling code: +683

