A Singaporean tutor has admitted helping six Chinese students cheat in their exams in 2016 in what prosecutors say was an elaborate plot.

Tan Jia Yan, 32, pleaded guilty to 27 charges of cheating. Three other suspects face similar charges.

Ms Tan sat O-Level exams as a private candidate, Facetiming questions to accomplices. They would then call the students to give the correct answers.

The students hid their mobile phones and wore Bluetooth in-ear devices.

The prosecutors said during the opening day of trial that Ms Tan and her accomplices had helped the six students to cheat in their exams at the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board in October 2016.

The "cheating operations" were "highly sophisticated", Deputy Public Prosecutor Vadivalagan Shanmuga said, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Ms Tan was employed at Zeus Education Centre at the time.

The other three suspects are Poh Yuan Nie, the centre's principal, and her fellow teachers Fiona Poh Min and Feng Riwen. They are contesting the charges against them, and are expected to go on trial later this week.

Poh Yuan Nie is alleged to have received from a Chinese national S$8,000 (£4,260; $6,100) as deposit and S$1,000 for every student referred to the Zeus Education Centre.

The money was to be fully refunded if the students failed their exams.

The plot was uncovered after an invigilator noticed unusual sounds coming from one of the students involved, the prosecutors said.