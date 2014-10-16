Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption People on social media called the questions "sexist" and "misogynist"

Australia's Channel 10 has apologised for broadcasting a question on the quiz show Family Feud deemed sexist by many watching.

The show asked contestants to guess what answer 100 people had given when told to name a woman's job.

The "correct" answers included cooking, cleaning and dishes. Answers for a man's job included builder, plumber and mechanic.

The channel said the answers were "not reflective of all Australians".

The programmes format involves two families competing to guess the most-given answers to a question that has been posed to a survey of a 100 people.

Wednesday's episode of the programme, known as Family Fortunes in the UK, sparked outrage on social media.

Some viewers called the question "misogynist", "sexist" and "disgraceful" while others said it was perpetuating gender stereotypes.

In Wednesday's episode, host Grant Denyer asked contestants to "name something people think is a woman's job".

The answers were cooking, cleaning, nursing, hairdressing, domestic duties, dishes, receptionist and clothes washing.

Earlier in the episode he asked the contestants to "name something people think is a man's job" and the answers were: builder, plumber, mechanic, carpenter and being a tradesman.

On Thursday, Channel Ten said on its Facebook: "We apologise for including the two questions relating to what people think is a man's job and a woman's job in the episode of Family Feud which aired last night."

"The questions were ill advised and should not have been included in the show."

But Grant Denyer posted on Twitter: "Don't blame us 4 the answers, they're yours Australia!"

Some of those commenting on the apology from the channel also thought the reactions had made the story into a bigger deal than it was.