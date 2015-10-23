Australia police narrow search for fugitive father and son

Image copyright Victoria Police Image caption Gino Stocco, 57 and his son Mark, 35, are wanted for a string of violent offences and property crimes

Police in the Australian state of Victoria say they have narrowed the search for fugitive father and son Gino and Mark Stocco.

Gino Stocco, 57 and Mark, 35, are wanted for a string of violent offences and property crimes in several states.

Having evaded authorities for eight years, they were spotted early on Thursday driving on a highway north of Melbourne.

They are two of Australia's most wanted fugitives.

The hunt will now focus on the areas around Yea and Lake Rowan in the north-east of the state, police said.

Residents have been warned to expect a large police presence as the hunt is stepped up, officials said.

The men are said to be armed with a high-powered rifle and possibly other weapons.

Last week, the pair allegedly shot at police with a high-powered rifle during a car pursuit after failing to pull over in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales.

The manhunt then moved to northern Victoria after the pair were spotted driving a white Toyota Landcruiser past a police surveillance point near the town of Castella early on Thursday.

Hours later, a police patrol tried to stop a similar car near Lake Rowan after seeing that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

A police statement said: "The police vehicle executed a U-turn and activated the blue lights with the intention to intercept.

"The white Toyota Landcruiser, with Victorian registration plates ZUE632 stopped in the middle of the road and with no warning reversed rapidly into the front of the police car, rendering it inoperable.

"The Toyota Landcruiser then sped off east towards Yarrawonga Road."

The statement added: "Police are again appealing to the community to remain vigilant and report any sightings of either vehicle immediately."