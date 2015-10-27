Grieving daughter's Australia mine plea sparks debate

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Bender's daughter Helen made an emotional plea on ABC's live panel show Q&A

An emotional plea by the daughter of an anti-natural gas campaigner who took his own life has re-ignited a debate about the rights of farmers.

George Bender, 68, took his own life on October 14. He had spent much of the past decade locked in negotiations with CSG (Coal Seam Gas) companies who wanted to drill 18 wells on his properties.

Encroaching gas exploration across Australia has pitted miners against farmers, who fear the environmental and health impact of CSG.

Mr Bender's daughter Helen made an emotional plea on this subject on live television panel show Q&A.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Coal Seam Gas mining extracts a natural gas, predominantly methane, from deep underground. The wells reduce access to land and threaten precious water supplies, according to the Australian Greens Party

"On Saturday we buried my father," Helen Bender said. "When will farmers be given the right to say no to CSG companies?"

She spoke about how the issue had disillusioned her father: "One of the last things my father said, 'No one is listening, why am I wasting my time?'" she said.

In response to her comments Australia's rural health minister said she wanted laws to allow farmers to refuse miners onto their land.

Senator Fiona Nash said the "simple answer" to the complex issue would be legislative change to empower farmers.

Helen Bender's name then began trending on social media sites, a reflection of the potency of the debate among the Australian public.

However, Federal Opposition Minister for Rural Affairs Joel Fitzgibbon who was also on the panel on the show said that Australia had enjoyed "enormous wealth through the extraction of coal and iron ore and other commodities, and now CSG".

He added that it was a complex policy area and that responsibility for mining leases lies with individual state governments.

"In my view to be honest [it] is not going to change anytime soon because the extraction of those resources is too significant to the national economy," Mr Fitzgibbon replied.

One report said that the CSG sector had seen growth in jobs, income and consumption in Queensland which is the centre of much of the industry in Australia.