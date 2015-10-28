Australian police pinpoint Karlie murder time

Image copyright SA Police Image caption Karlie Jade Pearce-Stevenson's body was discovered in 2010 - her daughter Khandalyce's body was found five years later

Australian police say they have pinpointed the time Karlie Pearce-Stevenson was killed, seven years after the young mother disappeared.

A man, 41, is due in court on a murder charge after his arrest in the NSW town of Cessnock on Wednesday.

Ms Pearce-Stevenson's remains were found in the Belanglo State Forest, south of Sydney, in August 2010.

Her daughter Khandalyce's remains were found in July, 1,100km (685 miles) away in a suitcase in South Australia.

Police told the media on Thursday morning that Ms Pearce-Stevenson was probably killed between the 14 and 15 December 2008.

"We believe that Khandalyce was murdered at some point after Karlie but we are trying to establish the exact time," Detective Superintendent Mick Willing told reporters in Sydney.

Superintendent also said he was unable to take questions from reporters because the case was due before the courts.

The pair were last seen in November 2008, when Ms Pearce-Stevenson was 20 and Khandalyce was aged two.

Khandalyce's remains were found five years after her mother's, on the side of the road near the South Australian town of Wynarka.

Local media says the man was an acquaintance of Ms Pearce-Stevenson.

Detectives say they both suffered "violent and deliberate" deaths.

Their bodies will be laid to rest in their home town of Alice Springs.

Image copyright The NT News Image caption Ms Pearce-Stevenson's family placed a tribute to Karlie and Khandalyce in a local newspaper

On Tuesday authorities revealed that Karlie Jade Pearce-Stevenson's bank account had been accessed hundreds of times after she was killed.

Police also said an impersonator called her family, providing proof of life, and convinced them to deposit more money into her account.

Ms Pearce-Stevenson's mother withdrew a missing person's report in 2009 after she received fake text messages and at least one phone call.

NSW and South Australian police are jointly investigating the murders.