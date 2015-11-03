In pictures: Style on parade at Melbourne Cup

Image copyright Reuters

Australia's most prestigious race - the Melbourne Cup - is famed for its fillies, frivolity and fascinators.

This year, stylish race-goers and celebrities did not disappoint as they packed Flemington's marquees to mark the 155th cup.

Not just about horses, the Melbourne Cup is one of the most celebrated days in the Australian fashion calendar.

Image copyright PAUL CROCK Image caption Fascinators and hats of extraordinary creativity could be seen on show around the course.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Australian racing royalty: the reflection of Jockey Damien Oliver is seen in the sunglasses of trainer Gai Waterhouse.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins poses with English-born model and former rugby league player Kris Smith.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tennis star Lleyton Hewitt and his wife Bec Hewitt arrive at Flemington.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mad Max actress and model Megan Gale is pictured with her AFL star partner Shaun Hampson.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The daughter of trainer Gai Waterhouse Kate Waterhouse dons a golden turban.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Subtle sun protection: the possible tan lines from this stunning headpiece could prove hazardous.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emily Hunter, winner of the Fashions on the Field contest, is all smiles after scooping the sartorial stakes.