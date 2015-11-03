In pictures: Style on parade at Melbourne Cup
- 3 November 2015
- From the section Australia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Australia's most prestigious race - the Melbourne Cup - is famed for its fillies, frivolity and fascinators.
This year, stylish race-goers and celebrities did not disappoint as they packed Flemington's marquees to mark the 155th cup.
Not just about horses, the Melbourne Cup is one of the most celebrated days in the Australian fashion calendar.