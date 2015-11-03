In pictures: Melbourne Cup crowds go from prim to plastered

It begins with fascinators, frocks and top hats, and ends with rubbish piles, seagulls and a bit of bruised dignity.
The Melbourne Cup may be Australia's most prestigious horse race, but it's also one of the nation's biggest parties, and a free flow of alcohol across many hours can take its toll on some.
The crowd at this year's event was well-behaved. Only six people of the 94,000 who attended were arrested, and three of those were protesters who tried to interrupt the race.
But revellers made the most of the public holiday, drinking into the afternoon and finding some novel ways to entertain themselves between races.