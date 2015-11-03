Australia

In pictures: Melbourne Cup crowds go from prim to plastered

A woman limbos beneath two men's ties, which have been tied together to form a makeshift rope Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Melbourne Cup is not just Australia's most prestigious horse race - it is also one of the nation's biggest party days

It begins with fascinators, frocks and top hats, and ends with rubbish piles, seagulls and a bit of bruised dignity.

The Melbourne Cup may be Australia's most prestigious horse race, but it's also one of the nation's biggest parties, and a free flow of alcohol across many hours can take its toll on some.

The crowd at this year's event was well-behaved. Only six people of the 94,000 who attended were arrested, and three of those were protesters who tried to interrupt the race.

But revellers made the most of the public holiday, drinking into the afternoon and finding some novel ways to entertain themselves between races.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Most racegoers begin the day looking coiffed, poised and ready for the action
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Those who are not invited to the exclusive Birdcage area can find a place on the grass with a glass of champagne
Image copyright ALAMY
Image caption But there's always the temptation to kick the party up a notch
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And taking the party up a notch can lead to some interesting life choices
Image copyright Scott Barbour
Image caption These racegoers who created a makeshift limbo rope with their ties were a major crowd hit
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some participants were more successful than others in the improvised limbo game
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Hordes of seagulls descending on leftover food scraps proved a nuisance for revellers
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And the party went too far for some - this man was one of six people arrested at the 2015 event
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Most racegoers will suffer nothing worse than a sore head at work the next day and some minor embarrassment