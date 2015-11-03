In pictures: Melbourne Cup crowds go from prim to plastered

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Melbourne Cup is not just Australia's most prestigious horse race - it is also one of the nation's biggest party days

It begins with fascinators, frocks and top hats, and ends with rubbish piles, seagulls and a bit of bruised dignity.

The Melbourne Cup may be Australia's most prestigious horse race, but it's also one of the nation's biggest parties, and a free flow of alcohol across many hours can take its toll on some.

The crowd at this year's event was well-behaved. Only six people of the 94,000 who attended were arrested, and three of those were protesters who tried to interrupt the race.

But revellers made the most of the public holiday, drinking into the afternoon and finding some novel ways to entertain themselves between races.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Most racegoers begin the day looking coiffed, poised and ready for the action

Image copyright AFP Image caption Those who are not invited to the exclusive Birdcage area can find a place on the grass with a glass of champagne

Image copyright ALAMY Image caption But there's always the temptation to kick the party up a notch

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption And taking the party up a notch can lead to some interesting life choices

Image copyright Scott Barbour Image caption These racegoers who created a makeshift limbo rope with their ties were a major crowd hit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some participants were more successful than others in the improvised limbo game

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hordes of seagulls descending on leftover food scraps proved a nuisance for revellers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption And the party went too far for some - this man was one of six people arrested at the 2015 event