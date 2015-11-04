Australian jockey Tim Bell falls to death in Singapore

Image copyright AP Image caption Tim Bell tripped and fell from his apartment on Tuesday night

Australia's racing community is mourning the death of young jockey Tim Bell who fell to his death from his high-rise apartment block in Singapore.

Bell, 22, was a rising star, having won the 2013-14 Brisbane Jockey's Premiership in his first senior season.

How he fell is unclear. One report says he was locked out and was trying to climb up to his 12th-floor property.

Racing Queensland's Acting CEO Ian Hall said Bell would be remembered as a "brilliant rider".

"It is tragic when someone so young and with so much talent is taken away from us," Mr Hall said.

"Racing Queensland joins with the entire racing community in offering our sincerest condolences to Tim's family and his partner Heidi."

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said the jockey tripped and fell from his apartment on Tuesday night.

A Singapore Turf Club statement said: "From unconfirmed reports it appears [Bell] locked himself out from his unit, and fell to his death after attempting to climb up to the 12th-storey apartment to get his house keys."

Police say they were called to the property on Tuesday evening and found a man lying motionless at the foot of the building.

"He was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The jockey had only recently moved to Singapore to further his career.

Queensland Jockeys' Association president Glen Prentice told ABC that Mr Bell "wanted to reach the top" and took up a three-month contract in Singapore.

"He felt like he'd achieved a lot in Brisbane and wanted to expand his horizons, get some international experience, to achieve goals and win Melbourne Cups and be regarded in the top bracket of riders - not only in the country but all around the world."