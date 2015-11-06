Australia

Sydney cannabis haul uncovers 'dangerous' power cable nest

Image of tangle of cables at warehouse in Sydney Image copyright NSW Police
Image caption This photo of a "dangerous" nest of cables used to power a hydroponic marijuana set-up has been widely shared on social media.

Australian police have seized cannabis with a street value of millions of dollars after discovering an elaborate hydroponic set-up near Sydney airport.

The system, inside a warehouse, was powered by electricity allegedly stolen from a substation and routed through a nest of power boards and cables.

A police spokesman called the cabling "dangerous" and said fires often broke out in so-called "hydro houses".

Police estimated the street value of the 653 plants at A$2.2m ($1.6m; £1m).

Image copyright NSW Police
Image caption Officers estimate the total street value of the plants is more than A$2m ($1.6m; £1m)

Two men, aged 53 and 38, were charged with cultivating the plants. The 53-year-old was also charged with stealing electricity.

Police images which show the mindboggling web of extension cords have been widely shared on social media.

Image copyright NSW Police
Image caption The plants were being grown inside a warehouse in the Mascot suburb of Sydney

