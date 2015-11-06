Sydney cannabis haul uncovers 'dangerous' power cable nest

Image copyright NSW Police Image caption This photo of a "dangerous" nest of cables used to power a hydroponic marijuana set-up has been widely shared on social media.

Australian police have seized cannabis with a street value of millions of dollars after discovering an elaborate hydroponic set-up near Sydney airport.

The system, inside a warehouse, was powered by electricity allegedly stolen from a substation and routed through a nest of power boards and cables.

A police spokesman called the cabling "dangerous" and said fires often broke out in so-called "hydro houses".

Police estimated the street value of the 653 plants at A$2.2m ($1.6m; £1m).

Two men, aged 53 and 38, were charged with cultivating the plants. The 53-year-old was also charged with stealing electricity.

Police images which show the mindboggling web of extension cords have been widely shared on social media.