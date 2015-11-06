Storm 'tsunami' cloud rolls across Sydney

From the section

Image copyright Portraits by Vara Image caption A massive shelf cloud forms off Bondi Beach, where the annual Sculpture by the Sea festival is taking place

A powerful storm formed a spectacular "tsunami" cloud off Bondi Beach in Sydney on Friday.

Crowds who had gathered at Bondi's annual Sculpture by the Sea festival watched as the massive shelf cloud drew near the coast.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across the city, with the northern beaches suburb of Mona Vale recording 27mm (1 inch) of rain in three hours.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Chinese tourist watches as the storm clouds close in

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Qantas plane flies through heavy rain as the dramatic storm moves towards Sydney