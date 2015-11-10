Swedish man killed in Sydney shopping trolley crash

Image copyright Getty Images

A Swedish man has died and another has been seriously injured in a shopping trolley accident in Sydney, Australia.

Police say the men, both 28, found the trolley and were riding it down a steep hill in the eastern suburb of Randwick just after midnight when they hit a car coming the other way.

The man who survived had just arrived in Australia - he remains in hospital and police said he could face charges.

The trolley had reached speeds of up to 80km/h (50mph), said police.

"The male that was in the shopping trolley was catapulted out landing in a kerb," Det Supt Gavin Dengate told local media.

"Unfortunately we all know what shopping trolleys are like, and they are very difficult to control [it's] very very tragic."

He said riding in a shopping trolley "must be one of the most dangerous things you can do".

The 45-year-old driver of the car, who was not injured, tested negative for drugs and alcohol.