Australian soldier killed in training incident

Image copyright AFP Image caption Officials have released few details about the incident

An Australian soldier has died during a training exercise in the Northern Territory.

The man was taking part in a "routine" activity at the time, the Department of Defence said. It did not give details of the incident.

The army has suspended all training exercises involving combat brigades while it reviews safety procedures, officials said.

It is the second death of an Australian soldier in training since last week.

Trooper Stuart Reddan, 21, was killed by a falling tree branch on 4 May while travelling in an armoured vehicle in Queensland.

'Great sadness'

The latest incident happened on Wednesday at the Mount Bundey training area near Darwin, the department said.

"He received immediate first aid at the scene and was transported to the Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment," a statement said.

"The soldier was subsequently pronounced deceased."

Relatives of the soldier, who has not been named, have been notified.

Defence Minister Marise Payne expressed "great sadness" over the soldier's death and sent sympathies to his family.

"Whether on deployment or while training, the men and women of the Australian Defence Force undertake hazardous activities to ensure our safety and security," she said.