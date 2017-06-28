Shot kangaroo tied to chair holding bottle of ouzo

Image copyright Victorian State Government Image caption An empty bottle of ouzo was dropped in the kangaroo's arms

Police are investigating after a kangaroo was found shot dead and posed with a liquor bottle in Melbourne.

Australian wildlife officials said it was shot at least three times then tied to a chair in a "tasteless" stunt.

It was reported last month but authorities released a photo this week in a public appeal for information.

The penalties for unlawfully killing protected wildlife include a fine of up to A$36,500 (£21,600; $27,700) and up to two years in jail.

Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning said it had partnered with police to solve the crime.

"This is appalling and immoral behaviour and we are urging anyone with information to come forward," said spokesman Mike Sverns.

"It would have taken some time to stage the kangaroo in that position on the side of the road and we are certain that someone would have seen something, given the public area and traffic flow of this main road."

The most recent government census counted 34.3 million kangaroos in Australia.